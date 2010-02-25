Ad
euobserver
Europe's economy is still fragile, says the report (Photo: Flickr)

Europe's economy facing weak growth in 2010

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Europe's economy is fragile and headed for a year of weak growth, according to an economic forecast report published by the European Commission on Thursday (25 February).

The region's gross domestic product is set to rise a paltry 0.7 percent in 2010, in line with the commission's autumn forecast last year, with inflation set to rise by 1.4 percent.

As a result, Europe needs to work on two fronts, the EU's recently appointed economy commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Europe's economy is still fragile, says the report (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections