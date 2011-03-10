Belgian unions pull back from 'bluff' of EU summit blockade

Unions across Europe are to engage in a week of disruptive actions in protest at EU ‘competitiveness pact' and economic governance proposals, but Belgian unions have pulled back from a threat to blockade all access to the city during an EU summit at the end of the month.

On Wednesday, the executive of the European Trades Union Congress, met in Brussels to discuss what form of industrial action, if any, to take in opposition to proposals that seek to enforce wage constraint, limit social...