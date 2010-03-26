EU leaders look outside UN to push forward climate talks

European Union leaders have for the first time officially endorsed moving beyond the United Nations in order to push forward the international climate negotiations process.
At the EU's spring summit, the bloc's premiers and presidents embraced the G20 as a possible forum more amenable to climate discussions than the UN process, long bogged down by mistrust between rich and poor countries, while at the same time not completely abandoning the UN as some in the US have called for.
