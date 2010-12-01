Brussels investigates Google over allegations of search 'fixing'

The European Commission has launched an investigation into internet giant Google after allegations of anti-competitive search engine results 'fixing' by competitors.
The anti-trust probe will explore whether the firm has violated EU anti-trust rules. A trio of competitors, including Microsoft, who provide their own tailored search services, have alleged that Google has abused its market dominance by according preferential treatment to the results of its own products and lowered the rank...
