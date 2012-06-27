Ad
euobserver
Angela Merkel is 'under no illusion' about the summit ahead (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Germany sets tone for 'controversial' summit

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

On the eve of what she expects to be a "controversial" summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has challenged other member states on whether they are ready to relinquish yet more budgetary oversight to Brussels - Berlin's sine qua non for future debt sharing.

She said in a speech on Wednesday (27 June) that a eurozone integration blueprint circulated on Monday got the balance wrong between budgetary control and shared liability.

The paper, put together by European Council Presiden...

