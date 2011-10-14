EU commission willing to meet 'Indignados' in Brussels

The European Commission is willing to meet with representatives of the growing 'indignado' anti-austerity movement and has actively attempted to make contact with the young people, a contingent of whom who have marched from Madrid to Brussels protesting a European Union they say places the interests of banks and big business ahead of ordinary citizens.

"If the indignados come here, Of course I would feel obliged to meet with them," employment and social affairs commissioner Laszlo Andor...