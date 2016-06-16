EU confronts France and Germany on trucking laws

The European Commission pursued legal proceedings against France and Germany on Thursday (16 June) for requiring foreign transport drivers to be paid the French or German minimum wage.
It notified France that a new French law, which comes into force on 1 July, could violate EU free movement legislation.
The law requires foreign transport companies to pay their drivers the French minimum wage if they deliver in France. It also requires foreign transport operators that deliver in F...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
