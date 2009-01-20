Ad
euobserver
Worries are growing over the Spanish economy (Photo: EUobserver)

Spain facing 'exceptional' economic hardship

by Leigh Phillips,

Spain is heading toward "something exceptional" as youth unemployment and public spending soar during a historic recession, with a top ratings agency downgrading Madrid's ability to pay back debt.

US agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) reduced Spain's "AAA" credit rating to "AA+" on Monday (19 January), making it the first country to lose the company's highest classification since Japan in 2001.

The move comes amid fears over Spain's public finances as it attempts to spend its way out ...

