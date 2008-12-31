Ad
euobserver
The threat of turning off the gas tap in the middle of the winter is still not over (Photo: lukoil.com)

Ukraine pays Russian debt in latest gas stand-off

by Valentina Pop,

Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko said on Tuesday (30 January) that his country has started to repay a gas trade debt to Russia, but Gazprom said it did not receive the money yet and continues to threaten a cut off on 1 January.

"Payment has been made not only for November but also advance payment for December 2008," Mr Yushchenko said in a statement.

"All impediments have therefore been removed for concluding a mutually beneficial and constructive agrement with our Russian pa...

