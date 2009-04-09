EU governments committed €3 trillion for bank bailouts

EU governments have committed €3 trillion to bail out banks with guarantees or cash injections in the wake of the global financial crisis, the European Commission said on Wednesday (8 April).

The money has been spent on "guarantee umbrellas, risk shields and recapitalisation measures for the financial sector," Brussels said in a report.

Some €2.3 trillion went to financial guarantee schemes, some €300 billion to recapitalisation schemes, and around €400 billion were spent on other...