EU firms up negotiating position ahead of climate meeting

EU environment ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Wednesday (21 October) adopted firmer EU positions on tackling climate change ahead of the UN conference in Copenhagen this December.
"This should be seen as a sign to the world that the EU is ready for the Copenhagen negotiations," said Swedish environment minister Andreas Carlgren, whose country currently holds the EU presidency.
Wednesday's advances on reaching a co-ordinated EU position ahead of the December negotiations cont...
