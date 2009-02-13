Ad
euobserver
The fall in GDP comes straight off the back of extremely weak industrial production figures on Thursday. (Photo: European Commission)

EU growth figures show further slide into recession

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

Friday the 13th proved to be another dark day for the European Union as new figures published by the European statistics office showed the economy continued to contract in the fourth quarter of 2008.

According to flash estimates from Eurostat, GDP declined by 1.5 per cent compared to the previous quarter in both the countries that use the euro and the Europe as a whole during the fourth quarter of 2008.

In the third quarter of 2008, growth rates fell by a smaller 0.2 per cent, h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The fall in GDP comes straight off the back of extremely weak industrial production figures on Thursday. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections