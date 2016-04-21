ECB brushes off German criticism

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday did not change its monetary policies and vigorously defended them in face of German criticism.

"We have a mandate to pursue price stability for the whole of the eurozone and not only for Germany," ECB president Mario Draghi said at a press conference after the institution's monthly meeting.

"This mandate is established by the treaty and Europan law. We obey the law, not the politicians because we are independent," he said, adding that th...