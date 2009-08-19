Ad
Brussels wants national tax officers to protect tax revenues of other states as of their own (Photo: European Community)

Brussels suggests EU-wide tax databases

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

In a bid to use the momentum of the economic crisis which has strained EU public budgets, the European Commission has proposed a potentially controversial system to boost fight against tax fraud by allowing national authorities to directly access taxpayer data in other countries.

"In the current economic situation it is more important than ever to fight tax fraud efficiently and a fully functioning administrative cooperation between tax administrations is key in that respect," the EU's ...

