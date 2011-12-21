Ad
euobserver
Westminster bridge, London. Dowgielewicz: 'We are not pleased to see the English Channel has widened' (Photo: Paul Vallejo)

Britain blames euro for triple-A warning

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The British government has blamed the euro for ratings agency worries on its triple-A status amid a widening political gap between Brussels and London.

A UK treasury spokesman told newswires on Tuesday (20 December) that exposure to the eurozone is the main reason why Moody's earlier the same day warned that Britain's top-level grade faces "formidable and rising challenges."

The spokesman said: "The UK is not immune to the problems facing our trading partners in the euro area; the...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU commissioner picks fight with London after UK veto
Cameron defends EU veto amid accusations of isolating Britain
France: Agencies should downgrade 'Greece-like' UK
