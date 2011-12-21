Britain blames euro for triple-A warning

The British government has blamed the euro for ratings agency worries on its triple-A status amid a widening political gap between Brussels and London.

A UK treasury spokesman told newswires on Tuesday (20 December) that exposure to the eurozone is the main reason why Moody's earlier the same day warned that Britain's top-level grade faces "formidable and rising challenges."

The spokesman said: "The UK is not immune to the problems facing our trading partners in the euro area; the...