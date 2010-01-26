Ad
Investor interest in the Greek bonds greatly exceeded expectations (Photo: artemuestra)

Greek bond auction provides some relief

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

Greek officials breathed a collective sigh of relief on Monday evening (25 January) after the country's first bond issuance this year attracted considerable investor interest, a sign that market concerns over the country's public finances have, at least for the moment, partially subsided.

The successful selloff of €8 billion in five-year fixed-rate bonds also helped allay fears the Greek government might struggle to raise the €53 billion it will need this year to fund its debt requireme...

