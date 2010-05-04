Ad
euobserver
The EU is moving closer to a single air traffic area (Photo: europa.eu)

EU ministers agree to fast-track 'Single Sky'

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU transport ministers on Tuesday (4 May) agreed to fast-track "Single European Sky" measures aimed at a greater integration of national airspaces, following the recent disruption of air traffic due to the Icelandic ash cloud.

Under the decision, a European air network manager would be put in place before the end of this year in order to facilitate decision-making among the bloc's 27 national authorities.

The new manager would not preempt national sovereignty on opening or closin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The EU is moving closer to a single air traffic area (Photo: europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections