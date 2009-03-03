Ad
euobserver
The developing world will be hit much harder by climate change than the wealthy north (Photo: Notat)

EU ministers shirk third-world climate finance

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Poorer countries have been left hanging by EU environment ministers, who at a meeting in Brussels failed to produce any clear funding commitments to help the developing world tackle climate change.

Ministers from the 27 member states were in the European capital on Monday (2 March) to discuss proposals published in January by the European Commission on what stance to take at the upcoming UN conference in Copenhagen in December. There, a replacement for the Kyoto Protocol - due to expire...

Tags

euobserver

