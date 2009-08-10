Ad
Guarding the principle of transparency is a top priority for the European Ombudsman (Photo: EUobserver)

EU accused of unfair play on Intel case

by Lisbeth Kirk,

The European Ombudsman has criticised the European Commission for mal-administration in an anti-trust case against US microchip supplier Intel, which in May resulted in the single largest fine in EU history.

In an unpublished report seen by The Wall Street Journal, the ombudsman P. Nikiforos Diamandouros says the commission committed "maladministration" because it did not record a meeting in August 2006.\n \nAt the time commission investigators interviewed an executive of computer compa...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

EU fines US chip-maker Intel historic €1.06bn
