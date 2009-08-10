EU accused of unfair play on Intel case

The European Ombudsman has criticised the European Commission for mal-administration in an anti-trust case against US microchip supplier Intel, which in May resulted in the single largest fine in EU history.
In an unpublished report seen by The Wall Street Journal, the ombudsman P. Nikiforos Diamandouros says the commission committed "maladministration" because it did not record a meeting in August 2006.\n \nAt the time commission investigators interviewed an executive of computer compa...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.