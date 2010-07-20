Hungary's forint, stock market fall

Hungary's currency fell sharply against the euro on Monday following the collapse of talks between Budapest and the International Monetary Fund and the EU over the country's deficit situation.

The forint drooped 3.2 percent against the euro to 291.38 forints after the EU and IMF called off their review of Budapest's €20 billion bail-out, originally agreed in 2008 over the weekend, frustrated with the government's push for more spending leeway.

Further endangering market confidence...