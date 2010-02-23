European flights delayed by series of strikes

European air passengers are in for delays in France and Germany, with strikes also set to spread to the UK.

Half of all French domestic flights from and to Paris Orly airport and a quarter of the international flights via Charles de Gaull are to be canceled on Tuesday (23 February), Air France-KLM Group said in a statement.

The disruption comes as a result of a strike by four unions, including air traffic controllers, which is scheduled to last until Saturday.

The workers a...