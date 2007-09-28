Ad
Stop blaming ECB and euro, Almunia tells France

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova,

EU economic and monetary affairs commissioner Joaquin Almunia has said France should stop criticising the European Central Bank's interest rate policy and instead improve its unit labour costs and productivity.

"There are good reasons to be concerned about the development of the euro's exchange rate, but it's not possible to explain all the problems that have to be tackled by the eurozone in terms of the exchange rate", Mr Almunia told the Financial Times on Wednesday (26 September). <...

