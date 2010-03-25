EU leaders under pressure to reach Greek deal at summit

EU leaders are under intense pressure to come up with a solution to Greece's ongoing debt dilemma when they meet in Brussels on Thursday (25 March), with hopes of a possible deal resting squarely on the shoulders of Germany's Angela Merkel.

Public disagreement between the leaders has broken out since their last meeting over a month ago, with much of the acrimony focusing on the potential role of the International Monetary Fund, a move that would be unprecedented in eurozone history.