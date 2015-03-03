Ad
euobserver
Europe's largest banks will avoid another 'stress test' until 2016, the EU's banking watchdog has said. (Photo: Travel Aficionado)

EU banking watchdog postpones new 'stress tests' until 2016

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Europe’s largest banks will get another year to boost their balance sheets after the EU’s bank watchdog announced that it would not conduct its next ‘stress test’ of their books until 2016.

Instead of a stress test, in 2015, the London-based European Banking Authority (EBA) will run a “transparency exercise which will provide detailed data on EU banks' balance sheets and portfolios,” the watchdog said on its website.

In a statement on Tuesday (3 March), EBA said that the decision ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

One in five EU banks fail stress tests
EU earns 'fail' grade over bank capital regime
Europe's largest banks will avoid another 'stress test' until 2016, the EU's banking watchdog has said. (Photo: Travel Aficionado)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections