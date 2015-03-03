EU banking watchdog postpones new 'stress tests' until 2016

Europe’s largest banks will get another year to boost their balance sheets after the EU’s bank watchdog announced that it would not conduct its next ‘stress test’ of their books until 2016.

Instead of a stress test, in 2015, the London-based European Banking Authority (EBA) will run a “transparency exercise which will provide detailed data on EU banks' balance sheets and portfolios,” the watchdog said on its website.

In a statement on Tuesday (3 March), EBA said that the decision ...