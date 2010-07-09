Ad
Mr Trichet has faced criticism from some over the bank's role in fighting the crisis (Photo: Council of European Union)

Trichet moves to shore up eurozone confidence

by Andrew Willis,

European Central Bank chief Jean-Claude Trichet has said pessimism over the eurozone is overblown, with the 16-member region unlikely to suffer a double-dip recession.

Mr Trichet struck a cautiously optimistic tone while speaking to journalists on Thursday (8 July) in Frankfurt, after a meeting of the bank's governing board decided to hold interest rates at one percent.

"We are in a situation where a number of facts and figures and data are not, I would say, confirming that we w...

