euobserver
Juncker warned troubles could spread to Belgium and Italy (Photo: Council of European Union)

Emergency finance chiefs meeting aims to prevent 'total disaster'

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Eurozone economy chiefs are in Luxembourg for another emergency meeting to attempt to patch together a solution to the Greek crisis that, in the words of Finland's finance minister, does not cause "total disaster".

Heading into the meeting, Jyrki Katainen told reporters: "We would like to have a model that does not create total disaster, but will indicate to the private sector burden sharing. I cannot say what kind of model is the best."

They are expected to agree to the dispersal...

euobserver

