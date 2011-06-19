Emergency finance chiefs meeting aims to prevent 'total disaster'

Eurozone economy chiefs are in Luxembourg for another emergency meeting to attempt to patch together a solution to the Greek crisis that, in the words of Finland's finance minister, does not cause "total disaster".

Heading into the meeting, Jyrki Katainen told reporters: "We would like to have a model that does not create total disaster, but will indicate to the private sector burden sharing. I cannot say what kind of model is the best."

They are expected to agree to the dispersal...