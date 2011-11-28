Ad
euobserver
Lagarde (c) - the Washington-based lender is readying a bail-out for Italy, according to reports (Photo: IMF)

IMF said to be readying Italian bail-out

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is preparing a multi-billion-euro rescue of Italy, reports in the Italian media on Sunday (27 November) claim.

The Washington-based lender is in talks readying a €600 billion assistance package for Rome in return for swingeing austerity and structural adjustment measures, according to an article in Italian daily La Stampa, quoting unnamed officials in the American capital.

Spain meanwhile may not need a full bail-out programme and be offered i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Italian bonds shatter 7% bail-out ceiling
Report: Italy to be put under IMF surveillance
Spanish borrowing costs soar
Lagarde (c) - the Washington-based lender is readying a bail-out for Italy, according to reports (Photo: IMF)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections