Poland gears up for battle over CO2 emissions

Poland is stepping up its pressure to alter plans on how the EU's power sector should reduce CO2 emissions, with the country's prime minister, Donald Tusk, set to get "really very tough" when the issue comes up at the EU leaders' meeting next week (15-16 October).

"We want to do this [to produce clean electricity], but in a realistic period of time," one Polish diplomat said on Thursday (9 October), referring to the idea of reforming the union's emissions trading scheme - the cornerst...