Hungary closing embassies due to economic crisis

Hungary, severely hit by the economic crisis, has said it is to close four embassies worldwide to save money, including one in Europe.

Budapest intends to close its representations in Luxembourg, as well as in Malaysia, Chile and Venezuela.

It will also shut down eight consulates – in Lyon (France), Dusseldorf (Germany), Krakow (Poland), Chicago (US), Toronto (Canada), Sao Paolo (Brazil), Sydney (Australia) and Hong Kong, Hungarian foreign minister Peter Balazs announced on Tuesda...