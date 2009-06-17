Ad
euobserver
Crisis-hit Hungary will be closing four embassies and eight consulates worldwide in a bid to save money (Photo: EUobserver)

Hungary closing embassies due to economic crisis

Green Economy
by Elitsa Vucheva,

Hungary, severely hit by the economic crisis, has said it is to close four embassies worldwide to save money, including one in Europe.

Budapest intends to close its representations in Luxembourg, as well as in Malaysia, Chile and Venezuela.

It will also shut down eight consulates – in Lyon (France), Dusseldorf (Germany), Krakow (Poland), Chicago (US), Toronto (Canada), Sao Paolo (Brazil), Sydney (Australia) and Hong Kong, Hungarian foreign minister Peter Balazs announced on Tuesda...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Crisis-hit Hungary will be closing four embassies and eight consulates worldwide in a bid to save money (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections