The EU, the US and the Great Recession

Are we coming out of the Great Recession of 2008-10? On the face of it, the news is positive: there are signs of renewed health in France, Germany and Japan - and though the UK, Spain and the USA are still in bad shape, most pundits are optimistic that they too will soon recover.

Rapid action by the Fed and the Bank of England (BoE) in 2007-08 prevented what might have been a banking crisis from turning into a global financial collapse. Banks 'too large to fail' were effectively underwr...