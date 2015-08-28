Greek bank deposits fall despite cash controls

Greek bank deposits fell by a further €1.4 billion in July, despite the introduction of capital controls which prevent Greeks from withdrawing more than €420 per week.

The figures, published on Thursday (28 August) by the Bank of Greece, reveal that businesses also withdrew €158.3 million in deposits.

The outflows are still, however, far lower than the €7.7 billion withdrawn in June.

Greek business and household deposits now stand at €120.8 billion, around €45 billion lowe...