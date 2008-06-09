EU energy giants escape forced break up

European energy giants will not be forced to sell their transmission networks as EU economy ministers have adopted a softer line on liberalisation of the union's gas and electricity sector.
A ministerial meeting in Luxembourg on Friday (6 June) saw lengthy talks aimed at boosting competition and cutting prices in the EU's energy market.
The European Commission argues this can be achieved through separation of companies' production and supply wings, known as full ownership unbundl...
