EU capitals start bidding for European technology institute

With the European Union next year set to launch its Institute of Innovation and Technology, some EU capitals have already started their bids to house the institute.
Austria, Hungary and Poland have said they would like to host the new European body, which is being promoted in Brussels as a flagship project to boost innovation, research and higher education.
"The fact that several countries have expressed their interest in hosting the institute proves that it is an interesting p...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here