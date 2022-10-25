Invest in Ukraine renewable energy to help solve Europe's energy crisis

While Vladimir Putin wages a vicious military war against Ukraine, he is also waging an energy war against Europe — deliberately restricting energy supplies, driving up energy costs to astronomical levels, and fueling price inflation generally. He hopes that by deliberately inflicting such pain on European publics, he can force European governments to urge Ukraine to give up territory and beg for peace.
Putin's plan is not working. Ukraine will refuse to give up and, to their credit, Eu...
Vazil Hudak is Vice Chair of GLOBSEC and a former Vice President of the European Investment Bank and Minister of Economy of the Slovak Republic.
Ambassador Kurt Volker is a Distinguished Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis. He served as US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations from 2017-2019 and as US Ambassador to NATO from 2008-2009.
