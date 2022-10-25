Invest in Ukraine renewable energy to help solve Europe's energy crisis

While Vladimir Putin wages a vicious military war against Ukraine, he is also waging an energy war against Europe — deliberately restricting energy supplies, driving up energy costs to astronomical levels, and fueling price inflation generally. He hopes that by deliberately inflicting such pain on European publics, he can force European governments to urge Ukraine to give up territory and beg for peace.

Putin's plan is not working. Ukraine will refuse to give up and, to their credit, Eu...