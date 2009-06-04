Juncker denies reports of leaving eurogroup presidency post

Speculation about whether the eurogroup will continue to be chaired by Luxembourg prime minister Jean-Claude Juncker has started up again following reports that he intends to step down as finance minister of the Grand Duchy, and therefore as head of the 16-nation group, after the general election on Sunday.

