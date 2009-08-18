Ad
The Bastion Tower: a Chime offshoot had an office on the edge of the EU quarter (Photo: Wikipedia)

Belarus ends work with British PR firm

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

London-based public relations firm the Bell Pottinger Group has ended its EU advocacy work for Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

"We had a 12 month contract from last August and it has expired," company chairman Timothy Bell told EUobserver on Tuesday (18 August).

Mr Bell, who personally handled the Lukashenko account, declined to give further details.

Speculation in Belarus media circles is that the autocratic president decided he can do a better job himself with...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

