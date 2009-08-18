Belarus ends work with British PR firm

London-based public relations firm the Bell Pottinger Group has ended its EU advocacy work for Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

"We had a 12 month contract from last August and it has expired," company chairman Timothy Bell told EUobserver on Tuesday (18 August).

Mr Bell, who personally handled the Lukashenko account, declined to give further details.

Speculation in Belarus media circles is that the autocratic president decided he can do a better job himself with...