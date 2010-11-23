EU sovereign-debt monster approaches Iberian shores

The sovereign debt crisis behemoth that had shaken Europe to its core by the end of Monday appeared to be moving on southward to demand its latest victims as investors appeared unconvinced that the Irish bail-out plan was working. Dublin also announced it would hold elections early in the new year.

Portuguese, Spanish and EU leaders, alarmed at the seemingly unquenchable vengeance of this marketplace leviathan, insisted that the two Iberian nations were very far from having to follow I...