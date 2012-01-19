Ad
euobserver
Tusk: 'We don't have too many allies on this issue' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Poland renews attack on eurozone-only summits

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland has indicated it might not sign the EU fiscal treaty unless it is allowed to take part in future eurozone summits.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticised the latest draft of the compact - which envisages regular and exclusive meetings of countries which use the single currency - at a press briefing in Warsaw on Wednesday (18 January).

"Our efforts aim at a fiscal agreement the shape of which does not make the division of Europe into two clubs - the eurozone and coun...

Tusk: 'We don't have too many allies on this issue' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

