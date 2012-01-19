Poland renews attack on eurozone-only summits

Poland has indicated it might not sign the EU fiscal treaty unless it is allowed to take part in future eurozone summits.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticised the latest draft of the compact - which envisages regular and exclusive meetings of countries which use the single currency - at a press briefing in Warsaw on Wednesday (18 January).

"Our efforts aim at a fiscal agreement the shape of which does not make the division of Europe into two clubs - the eurozone and coun...