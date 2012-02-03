Ad
euobserver
Commissioner Algirdas Semeta is revising his institution's initial assessment of the tax (Photo: European Parliament)

EU commission plans new spin on financial tax

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU commission is revising its impact assessment of a proposed financial transactions tax (FTT), which included a worst-case scenario leading to job losses. The responsible commissioner now says original projections were "misused" and the overall impact will be positive.

"The commission services are carrying out a fine-tuned economic analysis," a spokeswoman for commissioner Algirdas Semeta, in charge of taxation, told this website on Friday (3 February).

The revised impact as...

Green Economy

Green Economy
