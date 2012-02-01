Russia cuts EU gas, blames cold weather

Gazprom has begun cutting gas supplies to the EU in order to meet higher demand in Russia caused by severe cold weather.

Italy said on Tuesday (31 January) that volumes dropped by 10 percent but that its underground gas reserves are 65 percent full and that it can pull in extra volumes from Algeria, the Netherlands, Norway and liquid gas markets.

"It is not a crisis ... there is no shortage of gas in Italy," European Commission spokeswoman Marlene Holzener told EUobserver on Wedn...