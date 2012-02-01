Ad
Extreme winter swimming in Murmansk, Russia. Photo taken on 28 January 2012 (Photo: I am Nikon D40)

Russia cuts EU gas, blames cold weather

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Gazprom has begun cutting gas supplies to the EU in order to meet higher demand in Russia caused by severe cold weather.

Italy said on Tuesday (31 January) that volumes dropped by 10 percent but that its underground gas reserves are 65 percent full and that it can pull in extra volumes from Algeria, the Netherlands, Norway and liquid gas markets.

"It is not a crisis ... there is no shortage of gas in Italy," European Commission spokeswoman Marlene Holzener told EUobserver on Wedn...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

