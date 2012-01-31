Merkel downplays budget tsar idea

German leader Angela Merkel on Monday (30 January) spoke of her "frustration" at the slow pace of reform in Greece but avoided direct talk of imposing fiscal control from Brussels - a German idea which sparked fury in Athens over the weekend.

Speaking after a summit with her EU counterparts in Brussels, Merkel said Athens' slow pace in implementing measures in return for bail-out money had put the idea of increased supervision back at the top of the political agenda.

She noted tha...