euobserver
Danish flag. The commission believes that with a bit of "good will" a deal can be reached on the budget this year (Photo: quietdangst)

Danes seek clarity on future EU budget

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The EU's famed diversity was on show on Friday (27 January) during first concrete discussions on the European Union's next long term budget, a debate that threw up as many points of view as there are member states.

Trying to start what is normally a fraught debate on a constructive note, the Danish EU presidency asked ministers to indicate whether they agreed with the budget priorities and the overall sum - a five percent increase to €1.025 billion for the 2014-2020 period - as proposed...

