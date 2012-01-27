Ad
European summit aims to end disputes over new treaty on fiscal discipline (Photo: Council of European Union)

This WEEK in the European Union

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Another European summit in Brussels kicks off on Monday (30 January) afternoon, with leaders aiming to finalise outstanding issues on the European stability mechanism and the fiscal compact treaties.

Employment will also be on the table, with ministers focusing on youth unemployment, the single market and small companies.

The European Stability Mechanism is a €500 billion fund aimed at lowering borrowing costs of large EU member states like Spain and Italy. The fund should be op...

This WEEK in the European Union
