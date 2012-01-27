This WEEK in the European Union

Another European summit in Brussels kicks off on Monday (30 January) afternoon, with leaders aiming to finalise outstanding issues on the European stability mechanism and the fiscal compact treaties.
Employment will also be on the table, with ministers focusing on youth unemployment, the single market and small companies.
The European Stability Mechanism is a €500 billion fund aimed at lowering borrowing costs of large EU member states like Spain and Italy. The fund should be op...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.