Ad
euobserver
Banks will have to raise billions of euros in quality assets, but over about a decade (Photo: duncan)

Fresh capital rules will require banks to hold billions more in reserve

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Banks will have to retain billions of euros more in capital to avoid government bail-outs or even collapses in the future after central bankers and regulators meeting in Switzerland agreed some of the biggest adjustments in global banking regulation in years over the weekend.

On Sunday night, the oversight body within the Basel Committee on Banking supervision, the organ widely considered to be the key institution co-ordinating financial supervisory rules and standards, made up of the h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Banks will have to raise billions of euros in quality assets, but over about a decade (Photo: duncan)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections