EU faces 'lost generation' of almost 8 million young people

The European Commission has indicated it is going to delve further into the employment, social and education policies of member states as it seeks to tackle the job crisis in the EU.
"We need to aim for an integrated EU policy approach and better coordination of employment and social policy at national and EU level," said commission president Jose Manuel Barroso at an employment conference in Brussels on Thursday (6 September).
"Not only employment and social policy, but also educ...
