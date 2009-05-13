Zapatero announces new spending measures

Spain's Socialist prime minister, Jose Luiz Rodriguez Zapatero, announced new spending measures in a state-of-the-nation address on Tuesday (12 May), aimed at boosting the country's ailing economy and keeping people in their jobs.

During the address, he also announced new measures to cut public spending and increase tax revenues as Spain, like many others EU member states, struggles to contain its burgeoning budget deficit.

"These measures have a double objective: stop job losse...