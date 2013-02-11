Ad
Finance ministers will discuss a Cypriot bail-out (Photo: European Commission)

Ministers look to March for Cyprus bailout

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The terms of a €17 billion bailout for Cyprus and direct recapitalisation of European banks top the agenda of finance ministers in Brussels on Monday (11 February).

The meeting of the 17-member Eurogroup will be the first under the chairmanship of Dutch finance minister Jeroen Djisselbloem, confirmed last month to replace Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Juncker, who had held the role since the creation of the club in 2005.

Ministers are also expected to look at the prospect of the Europe...

