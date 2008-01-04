Brussels praises smooth switch to euro in Cyprus and Malta

The European Commission has praised the smooth changeover to the euro in the two newest eurozone member countries, Cyprus and Malta, while the effect on their overall inflation rates is to be evaluated later.
The two Mediterranean islands switched to the common European currency on 1 January, joining 13 other EU states that use with the euro.
According to an early survey by the EU executive, presented on Thursday (4 January), "all available evidence suggests that the changeover ...
