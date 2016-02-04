Ad
euobserver
EU trade commissioner Malmstrom will hold the next round of talks in Brussels on 22 February (Photo: European Commission)

TTIP investor court illegal, say German judges

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

German judges dealt a blow to EU-US free trade agreement talks after declaring a proposed arbitration court illegal.

The European Commission last September proposed setting up an investment tribunal court that would allow firms to challenge government decisions as part of its larger Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP).

Critics says the new court, which is intended to replace a much loathed investor-to-state dispute settlement (ISDS) system, will pressure governme...

