Cypriot MPs set to back €10bn EU bailout

Cypriot MPs will vote on Tuesday (30 April) on whether to give the green light to the country's controversial €10 billion bailout.
The rescue package includes €10 billion from the EU and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Around €6 billion is expected to be raised from a tax on depositors holding more than €100,000 in two Cypriot banks, with a further €5 billion to be raised by other one-off measures.
The centre-right government of President Nikos Anastasiades, elected ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
